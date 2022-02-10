Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has officially inaugurated the 11th Sharjah Light Festival with the theme ‘Echoes of the Future’.

The festival includes a series of activities and shows, held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and will run until February 20

University City Hall in Sharjah, lit up as part of the Sharjah Light Festival. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan and Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The inauguration was held on Wednesday evening at University City Hall and included the festival opening act, attended by representatives of local and international media in the UAE, as well as an enthusiastic crowd.

Speaking at the event, SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said the festival is “one of the hallmarks of the success and originality of our emirate’s tourism sector”.

He added: “This event is an extension of years of hard work and dedication to charting a bright future for the Emirate of Sharjah — a future that cements its name and praiseworthy reputation as an unparalleled tourist destination teeming with culture, art, and authentic heritage, all the while being up to speed with visitors’ needs and requirements, and on a par with the world’s leading destinations.”

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments the tourism sector is making each year, guided by the forward-thinking vision and boundless support of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah,” Al Midfa added.

“Over the course of the past 50 years, this vision has served as the foundation for Sharjah’s development and progress. And today, we pledge to continue along this path, hand in hand with our partners across the emirate, to firmly position Sharjah on the global tourism map and guarantee its rightful place at the fore across all fields.”

The opening ceremony included a dazzling light show that adorned the University City Hall building — one of Sharjah’s most prominent architectural icons that embodies the emirate’s commitment to education and heritage alike.

The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, including important milestones and underlining the prominent role the sea and the library played in everyday life. The display then shifted its focus to the emirate’s present, highlighting its accomplishments in education, art, astronomy, architecture, communication, and the environment.

Over the course of 12 days, the festival offers visitors 10 shows lighting up landmarks all around the emirate.

Another Sharjah Light Festival exhibit. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan & Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sites for the festival’s shows are: Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, The Holy Qur’an Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Hamriya Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and the building of the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.

The festival has set a busy agenda of events and activities, including the Food Truck Zone, which has returned this year with more than 30 participants.

The shows present illustrated stories that celebrate the emirate’s traditional Islamic heritage.

The festival’s agenda also includes contests for the media and the public. The competition targeting media professionals is divided into three categories: Journalists, where prizes are given for the best coverage in Arabic and best coverage in English; Photographers, which recognises the best photograph in Arabic newspapers and best photograph in English newspapers; and finally, Social Media Platforms, which rewards the best media coverage of the festival on Instagram.

The second contest is dedicated to the public and is held via the Instagram account, @visit_shj. The competition is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, in collaboration with the Union of Arab Photographers, who will serve as a jury to evaluate applications.