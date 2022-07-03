Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Iran over the earthquake that struck the south of the country, and caused dozens of casualties.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the government of Iran and its people, and to the families of the victims of this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a cable of condolences to President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, over the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that killed five people and injured 44.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathies and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to the Iranian president.