Abu Dhabi: The UAE dispatched an aid plane to Chad on Friday, loaded with 13 tonnes of essential food supplies to cater to the urgent humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees who have sought refuge in Chad.
Additionally, the assistance is extended to support the local Chadian community, prioritising vulnerable groups such as patients, children, women, and the elderly, according to Wam.
Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stated that the UAE’s compassionate move was executed under the wise directives of the nation’s leadership. It is emblematic of the UAE’s consistent efforts to provide relief to affected civilians in Sudan and its neighbouring regions. He emphasised, “Our commitment is unwavering, and our approach is to stand with global communities, particularly in challenging times.”
Al Shamsi said that over recent months, the UAE’s initiatives have included food assistance and medical aid to Amdjarass field hospital. This facility plays a pivotal role in offering medical care to both the Sudanese refugees in Chad and the local residents, addressing the humanitarian needs precipitated by the surge in Sudanese refugee numbers. The hospital has attended 3,509 cases since its inception.
Furthermore, Al Shamsi added that a coordinating office for UAE’s foreign aid has been recently set up in Amdjarass to assist Chadian people and deliver comprehensive humanitarian and relief aid, specifically tailored to the needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad.