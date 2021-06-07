Dubai: The UAE has launched the first batch of ‘Moonshot Apprenticeship’ programme, an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation in the UAE, aimed at attracting great minds who will create innovative solutions and implement ideas for the UAE in the next 50 years.
The Moonshot Apprenticeship will tackle challenges in five main streams, mainly; “GovTech”, “Economy”, “Global Talent”, “Data” and “Global Outreach”, and serve as an interactive digital platform that enables participants to cooperate in designing the future and developing moonshot ideas.
The first batch of the programme includes graduates who were selected from hundreds of applicants based on their ability to design, innovate, research, as well as manage projects and work streams that would potentially be piloted within the UAE government.
Designing a better future
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed the importance of attracting great minds, investing in talents, and enhancing their participation in designing the future is a key element in the UAE government’s vision and a priority in its mission towards designing a better future. “The Moonshot Apprenticeship reflects the UAE’s vision in investing in and motivating talents to participate effectively in shaping the future,” he added.
The launch of the Moonshot Apprenticeship’s first cohort was attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government; and Saeed Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office.