Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 1,518 new recoveries on Saturday.
According to the latest coronavirus update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were detected after 300,637 PCR tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With the newly confirmed cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 680,858, while death toll has now touched 1,1949, and overall recoveries have climbed to 658,198.
The ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.