Sharjah Coop has launched the “Flood Of Goodness” campaign to reduce the burdens on citizens and residents alike. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: As part of its initiatives to ease the burden on consumers, Sharjah Coop announced the allocation of Dh30 million to support more than 20,000 consumer goods during Ramadan to include special offers on products of up to 90 per cent and has allocated an additional budget of Dh25 million to reduce the prices of 15,000 products throughout this current year.

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, extended his sincere thanks to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support during the coop’s journey.

Al Junaid said that the management of Sharjah Coop has launched the “Flood Of Goodness” campaign to reduce the burdens on citizens and residents alike. The campaign will support basic Ramadan goods, and includes four promotions. These will run consecutively throughout the month, in addition to special offers that will start one week before the beginning of Ramadan, with reductions of more than 90 per cent on all basic consumer products and Eid Al Fitr offers, making the total number of promotional offers allocated for this month to six.

Ramadan baskets

The Coop has also introduced four types of Ramadan baskets this year, with prices ranging from Dh99 to Dh399, and contains a variety of items that meet the needs of shoppers. The coop expects to increase purchases by 50 per cent, due to the multiple shopping options offered to shoppers throughout Ramadan.

Majid Salem Al Junaid Al Junaid said that the coop began coordinating with institutions and charities in the country to distribute Ramadan ‘mir’ in the form of various food baskets in order to provide the beneficiary families the necessary food items during the holy month. He noted that the coop has worked to reduce the prices of 15,000 products throughout 2021, and allocated an additional budget of Dh25 million, as part of its strategy to reduce prices for shoppers, where the coop aims to become the top at price reductions between all other outlets by the end of 2021.

In order to add real value to its services, Sharjah Coop has developed an e-commerce site that provides more than 20,000 products, with free delivery on orders of Dh100 and above, and is working on the addition of new items, bringing the number of products offered through e-commerce to 100,000 by mid-2021.