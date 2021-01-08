Abu Dhabi: The UAE will reopen its land, sea and air borders with Qatar as of January 9, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced today (Friday).
According to Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE will end all measures taken against Qatar as per the statement issued on June 5, 2017, following the signing of the “AlUla Declaration”.
“AlUla Declaration”, which features a permanent solidarity agreement, is considered a Gulf and Arab achievement that strengthens the unity and cohesion of the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries.
Belhoul said the UAE will reopen all land, sea and air ports for incoming and outgoing movement, and the relevant authorities in the country have been instructed to implement this decision as of January 9.
He added that the UAE will work together with Qatar to end all other pending issues through bilateral talks.