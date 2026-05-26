UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

They discussed cooperation between the UAE and Russia across a range of sectors
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
Manturov conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wishes for continued growth in UAE-Russia relations.
Sheikh Mohamed meanwhile asked the First Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to President Putin along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Russia and its people.
They discussed cooperation between the UAE and Russia across a range of sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields, and reviewed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; several ministers, and officials.