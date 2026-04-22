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UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) meets with HE Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of Italy (2nd L).
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) meets with HE Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of Italy (2nd L).
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic.

During the meeting, the Italian Defence Minister conveyed the greetings of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, and her wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen collaboration in defence and security.

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The two sides discussed developments in the Middle East, their implications for regional and international stability, and their impact on maritime security. Crosetto reiterated Italy’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and several officials.

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