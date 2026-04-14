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UAE President meets President of the European Council to discuss regional developments

They also discussed the recent Iranian terrorist attacks

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UAE President meets President of the European Council to discuss regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received António Costa, President of the European Council, who is visiting the UAE as part of a regional tour.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their serious impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

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They also discussed the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of international law and norms and undermine regional security and stability.

Costa affirmed the European Council’s solidarity with the UAE and countries in the region regarding the measures they are taking to safeguard their security, stability and the safety of their people.

The two sides also reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE, the European Union and its member states, affirming their shared commitment to supporting negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and Strategic Partnership Agreement, and underscoring the importance of expanding cooperation in a manner that supports mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several officials.

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