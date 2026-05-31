The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Serbia ties
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, during which they discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a number of priority sectors, including the economy, development, and renewable energy.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Serbia ties and fostering long-term economic partnerships within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, to support shared growth and prosperity.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability.