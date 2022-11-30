Abu Dhabi: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has paid homage to the nation’s heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect their country, on the occasion of the Commemoration Day that falls annually on November 30.
“On Commemoration Day, the nation remembers with pride and gratitude its brave sons and daughters who gave their lives while protecting the UAE. The names of our fallen heroes are written in history and we pray that God grants them eternal rest and brings peace to their families,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet.