UAE President offers condolences following death of Salem Al Saman

Mohamed bin Zayed pays tribute to figure who supported UAE’s early economic growth
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned the passing of Salem Al Saman, paying tribute to his role in supporting the country’s early economic development.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: “May God have mercy on the late Salem Al Saman, who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed and contributed significantly to our nation’s economic transformation during the formative years of the UAE.”
Sheikh Mohamed also extended his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and his loved ones.Pioneering businessman
Salem Ibrahim Al Saman Al Nuaimi was born in 1938 in the Muraireed area of Ras Al Khaimah, in a traditional environment shaped by simple trade and strong community ties. This upbringing helped form his character from an early age and instilled in him the values of hard work and self-reliance.
He began his professional life early, working with his father in trade, which gave him direct exposure to the marketplace and practical experience in buying, selling and managing business relationships. With the start of the region’s economic transformation, he moved to Abu Dhabi in 1961, a pivotal step in his career that coincided with the discovery of oil and the early stages of building modern state institutions.
In Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi became closely connected to government and development circles and developed a strong relationship with the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This proximity gave him the opportunity to contribute to the early stages of establishing government institutions and administrative structures.
Al Nuaimi was known for his diverse business activities, working across several sectors and benefiting from the opportunities created by the country’s rapid economic growth. His success was built on a combination of practical experience, strong relationships and an early vision of the UAE’s economic future. Over time, he became associated with the pioneering generation of businessmen who helped lay the foundations of the national economy.
Beyond his commercial activities, Al Nuaimi also maintained a notable cultural and intellectual presence. He documented his own experiences and those of the leaders he worked with through writing and publishing.
Among his most prominent works is Khalifa bin Zayed: Knight of the Millennium, which reflects his appreciation of leadership’s role in nation-building. His other publications include Memoirs of Salem Al Saman: Memory of a Nation and The Book of Life, blending autobiography with historical documentation.