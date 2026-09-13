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UAE President appoints Dr Sabaa Al Kaabi secretary-general of fatwa council

Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general, heads the fatwa competencies unit

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dr Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general of the council and as director of its Fatwa Competencies Department.
Dr Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general of the council and as director of its Fatwa Competencies Department.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Dr Sabaa Salem Mohammed Salem Al Kaabi as Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa.

Dr Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general of the council and as director of its Fatwa Competencies Department.

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He holds a doctorate in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary social issues from Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, as well as a master’s degree in the characteristics of religious discourse.

Dr Al Kaabi has held a number of positions at the UAE Council for Fatwa and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

He has experience in issuing fatwas, delivering sermons and working in religious and academic fields.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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