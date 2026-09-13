Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general, heads the fatwa competencies unit
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Dr Sabaa Salem Mohammed Salem Al Kaabi as Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa.
Dr Al Kaabi had been serving as acting secretary-general of the council and as director of its Fatwa Competencies Department.
He holds a doctorate in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary social issues from Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, as well as a master’s degree in the characteristics of religious discourse.
Dr Al Kaabi has held a number of positions at the UAE Council for Fatwa and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.
He has experience in issuing fatwas, delivering sermons and working in religious and academic fields.