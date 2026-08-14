Eight seminars in the UAE explain zakat rules for dates during the annual harvest season
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Council for Fatwa has organised a national awareness campaign entitled Zakāt on Dates: Growth and Giving 2026, in coordination with national entities and strategic partners and in conjunction with the date harvest season.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the rulings governing zakāt on dates and to establish a unified fatwa authority and reference concerning the niṣāb (minimum threshold for zakāt to be due), the amount due, and the methods of calculating and paying zakāt.
The campaign comprises eight seminars held across various emirates in the UAE, in addition to field-based and digital programmes and community engagement activities targeting palm tree owners, farmers, zakāt payers, and members of the wider community.
These initiatives facilitate access to reliable Sharī’ah rulings based on a well-grounded scholarly methodology that takes into consideration the realities of the agricultural sector and the Sharī’ah objective and legal maxim of facilitating religious practice and alleviating hardship.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, stated that the campaign is founded on the premise that zakāt on dates is a Sharīʿah obligation that is closely connected to the life, growth, and giving of society, and therefore requires an institutional framework that combines clarity of ruling with precision in implementation.
He noted that, in its general fatwa, the council has adopted a unified niṣāb for dates across the UAE of 541kg after drying, based on established Sharīʿah principles as well as field and scientific studies that took into account local date varieties and the realities of their production.
Bin Bayyah further stated that the campaign embodies the higher objectives of zakāt in promoting the growth of wealth and strengthening social solidarity and mutual compassion. It also connects this religious obligation with the status of the palm tree within Emirati identity, thereby enhancing awareness of its rulings and facilitating the payment of zakāt by palm tree owners, farmers, and zakāt payers in accordance with clear guidelines and under a reliable national fatwa authority.
Dr Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa, affirmed that the campaign has been designed to reach members of the public across the various emirates through eight seminars, alongside field activities, community programmes, digital content, and awareness publications, thereby transforming fatwa-related knowledge into practical content that responds directly to people's needs.
He explained that the diversity of the campaign's programmes, including seminars, educational sessions, participation in festivals dedicated to fresh dates and dates, programmes targeting children, competitions, and cultural segments, reflects the council's commitment to engaging different segments of society through appropriate means and strengthening the presence of institutional fatwa in the daily life of the community.
The seminars addressed a range of topics, including an introduction to the UAE Council for Fatwa and its key services and fatwa channels; highlighting the status of the palm tree as the Tree of Life and its national, economic, and cultural significance; and explaining the methodological parameters and institutional controls adopted in the governance of fatwas concerning zakāt on dates.
They also examine the rulings concerning the niṣāb, the amount due, the time for paying zakāt, and its eligible recipients; differences in irrigation and production methods; the rulings applicable to crops intended for consumption, sale, or trade; the permissibility of paying zakāt in the form of dates or their monetary equivalent; and other contemporary issues relevant to farmers and zakāt payers.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat also contributes a dedicated segment addressing national efforts to calculate zakāt on dates and introducing the official services and mechanisms available for calculating and paying it. This reflects the integration of roles between issuing general fatwas and facilitating their practical implementation.
The campaign also includes participation in festivals and events dedicated to fresh dates and dates, the organisation of educational sessions at community centres, and the delivery of simplified programmes for children introducing them to the UAE's national heritage. In addition, the campaign features awareness publications and visual content tailored to different segments of society.
The seminars are accompanied by cultural and interactive segments, including national poetry highlighting the place of the palm tree in the Emirati consciousness, awareness competitions on the niṣāb of zakāt on dates, and live sessions to answer attendees' questions. They also provide an opportunity to introduce the Council's publications and fatwa services.
The council called on the public to follow its official accounts to access trusted fatwa guidance and stay informed about its publications and awareness content.