Dubai: Emirates Post has launched new kiosks at main shopping centres in Dubai including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Al Waha Mall, and Madina Mall.
The kiosks will provide customers with “a more convenient and seamless experience” in accessing Emirates Post’s key services. Customers can now avail of a variety of services such as PO Box registration and collecting or sending domestic and international shipments.
Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi, Acting Chief Retail Officer, Emirates Post, said: “Emirates Post understands that customers today value speed and convenience when it comes to postal and logistics services, which is why we launched our new kiosks in major shopping centres in the emirate to be even closer to our customers and ensure that they can reach us easily as they go about their daily errands during mall visits.”