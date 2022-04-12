Dubai: The UAE placed first regionally and second amongst the 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for outstanding international express mail service (EMS) performance for 2021.

This latest achievement was revealed by Emirates Post Group, the UAE’s representative to the UPU, a specialised United Nations agency and the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players. The UAE’s ranking comes after first place El Salvador, followed by Vietnam, Ukraine, and Qatar in the top five.

What was evaluated?

The UAE and other UPU member countries were evaluated and scored based on 16 key performance indicators (KPIs), which included on-time delivery percentage, on-time transmission performance, customer service response quality, on-time export performance, and on-time transport performance, amongst others.

Furthermore, for its continuous efforts to innovate and meet the international industry’s standards of excellence and quality, the UAE landed third in the world for customer care during the general assembly’s ‘International Express Mail Services Customer Service Award.’

In ranking the UAE high in the customer care department, the union cited the country’s timely and quality response to incoming customer inquiries, as well as continuous innovation of its solutions and processes to ensure customer happiness.

Advanced logistics

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “The UAE’s impressive international ranking both in the fields of international EMS performance and customer care demonstrates the global community’s recognition of the country’s ongoing efforts led by Emirates Post Group to build advanced postal and logistics infrastructures and systems for the benefit of UAE citizens and residents.”

He added: “Customer-centricity is a concept that our company has long embraced and that continues to push and inspire us to further innovate for better performance, faster delivery of services, and higher customer happiness and satisfaction levels. Our country’s latest achievements at the UPU’s general assembly indicate that our initiatives are yielding dividends and positively impacting the UAE’s journey towards becoming the world’s best nation on all fronts.”