Dubai: Emirates Post Group and Public Prosecution of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) have signed a partnership agreement, to provide clients of the Public Prosecution office with seamless delivery services.
Under the agreement, the Public Prosecution of Ras Al Khaimah will take advantage of Emirates Post Group’s extensive network to provide convenient and quick delivery services to its customers. Public Prosecution customers can book the receipt of their items via their website and choose to have them delivered to the nearest post office or to their home for a nominal fee.
Emphasising Public Prosecution’s commitment to improving its quality of services at all stages, Rashid Al-Malik, Advocate-General of the Public Prosecution of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The partnership with Emirates Post Group is a new step to guarantee customer satisfaction in delivery services. The services are offered at competitive and exclusive costs, allowing customers to choose locations as per their convenience to receive their packages.”
Al-Malik further shed light on the Public Prosecution’s agenda to further develop the digital integration project with Emirates Post Group, in addition to ensuring competency and success in digital services offered by the Public Prosecution of Ras Al Khaimah.
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group asserted that the goal of this partnership is to foster a mutual vision of offering effective customer services through various convenient channels. It also reinforces the joint efforts between institutions to promote customer satisfaction and comfort.
Alashram added: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with the Public Prosecution of Ras Al Khaimah. Our aim is to strengthen collaboration the bonds of cooperation between us, and to employ our capabilities to support this partnership and serve the residents of the emirate. Emirates Post Group looks forward to developing more partnership opportunities with government entities and institutions. This partnership also reflects our commitment to promoting competency in mutual work systems and offering flexible means for receiving governmental services. This strategy will strengthen the UAE’s leading position in quality postal solutions and flexible logistic services.”