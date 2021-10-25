Al Nouf Park 3-1635149922091
Al Nouf Park 2 in Muwaileh, Sharjah, is studded with newly-planted young trees and thousands of flowers Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: A new attraction called Al Nouf Park 2 with 3,000 flowers and over 950 trees planted inside it has opened in Muwaileh area of Sharjah.

The 71,000-square-metre park is another boost to the green areas in Sharjah. It was inaugurated by Sharjah City Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality.

The park was opened in the presence of Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council; Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality; and a number of municipality officials and Muwaileh Suburb Council members.

The municipality has carried out agricultural works on an area of 68,000 square meters, using about 700 tons of organic fertiliser. The plants are irrigated automatically.

Officials from Sharjah City Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality inaugurated the park Image Credit: Supplied
The park spans an area of 71,000 square metres Image Credit: Supplied
Officials touring the park Image Credit: Supplied
