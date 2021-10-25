Sharjah: A new attraction called Al Nouf Park 2 with 3,000 flowers and over 950 trees planted inside it has opened in Muwaileh area of Sharjah.
The 71,000-square-metre park is another boost to the green areas in Sharjah. It was inaugurated by Sharjah City Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality.
The park was opened in the presence of Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council; Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality; and a number of municipality officials and Muwaileh Suburb Council members.
The municipality has carried out agricultural works on an area of 68,000 square meters, using about 700 tons of organic fertiliser. The plants are irrigated automatically.