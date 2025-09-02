Dubai's MBRHE becomes world's first housing institution to earn 'Great Place to Work' certification

Housing body scores 99 per cent for second straight year
Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a global milestone by earning the prestigious “Great Place to Work” certification, becoming the world's first housing institution to receive such a prestigious recognition.
The organisation scored an exceptional 99 percent in the Great Place to Work survey for the second consecutive year, reflecting strong employee trust and satisfaction. MBRHE also secured first place in the Middle East within the medium-sized organization category, surpassing numerous public and private sector entities across the region.
Mohammed Al Shehhi, acting CEO of MBRHE, expressed pride in the achievement: “This global recognition reflects our leadership’s commitment to building a workplace that prioritizes people, fosters innovation, creativity, and teamwork. Achieving first place in the Middle East for the second consecutive year reinforces our position as a leading government entity promoting a healthy, flexible, and sustainable work environment.”
The certification, issued by the US-based Great Place to Work consulting firm, evaluates organisations based on employee surveys and culture assessments across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, alongside innovation, adaptability, leadership support, and customer focus.
This recognition underscores MBRHE’s dedication to cultivating a positive and inclusive work environment, enhancing employee satisfaction, productivity, and global competitiveness, while reinforcing Dubai and the UAE as leaders in government excellence.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox