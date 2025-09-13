GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of UAE businessman Hussein Khansaheb

Sheikh Mohammed expresses sympathy, praying for mercy for Khansaheb and family’s solace

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid his respects on Saturday following the death of prominent UAE businessman Hussein bin Abdulrahman Khansaheb.

Accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s second deputy ruler, Sheikh Mohammed visited the family’s majlis in Dubai to extend his condolences.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sympathy to the sons and relatives of the late Khansaheb, praying that God grant the deceased mercy and a place in paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Khansaheb, a member of one of Dubai’s oldest entrepreneurial families, was regarded as a pioneer in business and philanthropy, with a legacy spanning infrastructure development, community projects, and charitable initiatives.

UAESheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

