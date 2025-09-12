GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed mourns UAE businessman Hussein Khansaheb, praises his enduring legacy

Sheikh Mohammed hails late Hussein Khansaheb’s legacy in building and philanthropy

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Hussein Khansaheb
Hussein Khansaheb

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to the late businessman Hussein Khansaheb, one of the UAE’s most prominent entrepreneurs, who passed away today in Dubai.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Our deepest condolences to the family of the late businessman Hussein Khansaheb, one of the UAE’s most prominent entrepreneurs, whose company was established in 1935. He left an indelible mark on infrastructure development and will be remembered as a visionary leader in community, humanitarian and charitable initiatives.”

He added: “His legacy includes supporting the construction of housing for low-income families, orphanages, health centres and other vital facilities. These enduring contributions are what truly define the value of a person and ensure their name and memory live on in the nation’s collective conscience. May Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternity and grant his family patience and solace.”

The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow (Saturday) immediately after the noon prayer at the Martyrs Mosque, adjacent to Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai.

Condolences will be received at his residence behind Al Arabi Centre in Al Muzahir 1, Dubai.

Related Topics:
UAESheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh2b housing for citizens

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

New school year: Vice President sends inspiring message

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed: UAE Youth as key to global prominence

1m read
Sheikh Mohammed meets dignitaries, ministers, investors

Sheikh Mohammed meets dignitaries, ministers, investors

1m read