GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Win Dh 100,000 and a dream job at Expo City Dubai's Alif

Could you be Expo City Dubai's next Chief Content Creator?

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Win Dh100k and become Expo City's new creative voice.
Win Dh100k and become Expo City's new creative voice.
Supplied

Dubai: Are you a digital storyteller with a passion for creative content? Alif, the immersive experience at Expo City Dubai, is searching for its first-ever Chief Content Creator (CCC) through the new #AlifChallenge. This is your chance to win a three-month contract worth Dh100,000 and shape the digital voice of one of Dubai's most dynamic attractions.

Creators from across the UAE are invited to visit Alif and produce a high-impact, short-form video (15-60 seconds) that captures its unique spirit. Alif is a journey through human ingenuity and movement, from ancient desert trade routes to futuristic Mars missions, featuring spectacular installations by the creators behind Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop.

This competition is more than just about going viral; it's about curating culture. The winning CCC will become the official creative voice of Alif, sharing its story with a global audience.

How to join the challenge

Entering is simple. First, register online to get a free creator pass. Then, visit Alif between September 1 and October 5, 2025, to film your video. Finally, post and tag your video using @visitalif.ae, #AlifChallenge, and #AlifCCC, and submit the link through the official form.

Finalists will be chosen based on creativity, originality, engagement, and their ability to inspire. The winner will be announced on October 12, 2025, during the Alif Galactic Adventures Festival.

The prize and what to expect

The new Chief Content Creator will receive a contract worth Dh 100,000 to create four original videos per month for Alif. This role includes exclusive behind-the-scenes access and the opportunity to play a key part in defining Alif's public presence and digital identity.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Khalid Al Ameri, Omar Farooq, Ammar Kandil, Simon Squibb and Alexandra Hirschi have been named as ambassador for the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026

Meet five creators named ambassadors for Dubai event

2m read
Maha Gorton, the Head of Women's Pavilion - Expo City Dubai

Breaking the boys club with Maha Gorton from Expo City

3m read
Dubai announces $1 million AI movie contest

Dubai announces $1 million AI movie contest

4m read
Various clip-on mobile lenses let you click wide-angle group pictures or film a professional black-border vlog.

5 essential travel gadgets for creators, UAE 2025

3m read