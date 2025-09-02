Win Dh 100,000 and a dream job at Expo City Dubai's Alif

Dubai: Are you a digital storyteller with a passion for creative content? Alif, the immersive experience at Expo City Dubai, is searching for its first-ever Chief Content Creator (CCC) through the new #AlifChallenge. This is your chance to win a three-month contract worth Dh100,000 and shape the digital voice of one of Dubai's most dynamic attractions.

This competition is more than just about going viral; it's about curating culture. The winning CCC will become the official creative voice of Alif, sharing its story with a global audience.

Creators from across the UAE are invited to visit Alif and produce a high-impact, short-form video (15-60 seconds) that captures its unique spirit. Alif is a journey through human ingenuity and movement, from ancient desert trade routes to futuristic Mars missions, featuring spectacular installations by the creators behind Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop.

Entering is simple. First, register online to get a free creator pass. Then, visit Alif between September 1 and October 5, 2025, to film your video. Finally, post and tag your video using @visitalif.ae, #AlifChallenge, and #AlifCCC, and submit the link through the official form.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

