UAE National Day: Your phone bills are about to get cheaper

Holidays are meant to be fun and full of familial moments that make memories. This year, during the National Day long weekend — we are off all the way until Dec 2 — UAE-based telecommunications company du has a bonus for its users.
Those on their post-paid plans get free data to their number all the way until Dec 6 when they opt for the Flexi Yearly Plan. That’s 54GB you didn’t have before to connect to your loved ones back home and share some television or YouTube favourites with your friends.
Customers of du got a message today (Saturday), explaining the offer while saying: Happy 54th Eid Al Etihad.
You will have 30 days after activating your Flexi Yearly plan to claim your free 54GB on the du App. And it’ll be available to you for 12 months.
Meanwhile, another plan is on offer too; 54 per cent off the Emirati Family Plan for three months. You can activate this opportunity between Dec 1 and Dec 3. The firm explains: “With the Eid Al Etihad offer, you will get 54 per cent discount off your Emirati Family Plan bills for the first 3 consecutive months on your first line.”
