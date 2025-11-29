GOLD/FOREX
UAE National Day: Your phone bills are about to get cheaper

Free data available until Dec 6 - read on to find out how to gets yours

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
UAE National Day: Your phone bills are about to get cheaper
Holidays are meant to be fun and full of familial moments that make memories. This year, during the National Day long weekend we are off all the way until Dec 2 UAE-based telecommunications company du has a bonus for its users.

Those on their post-paid plans get free data to their number all the way until Dec 6 when they opt for the Flexi Yearly Plan. That’s 54GB you didn’t have before to connect to your loved ones back home and share some television or YouTube favourites with your friends.

Customers of du got a message today (Saturday), explaining the offer while saying: Happy 54th Eid Al Etihad.

You will have 30 days after activating your Flexi Yearly plan to claim your free 54GB on the du App. And it’ll be available to you for 12 months.

Meanwhile, another plan is on offer too; 54 per cent off the Emirati Family Plan for three months. You can activate this opportunity between Dec 1 and Dec 3. The firm explains: “With the Eid Al Etihad offer, you will get 54 per cent discount off your Emirati Family Plan bills for the first 3 consecutive months on your first line.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
