Aisha Al Souqi, founder of Sweetopia. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Marking the UAE’s 49th National Day on December 2, the Sharjah Business Women’s Council (SBWC), an affiliate of Nama Women’s Advancement Establishment, launched the ‘Women of Sharjah’ campaign. This campaign seeks to highlight the achievements of top female entrepreneurs in the emirate, and the contributions they have made to the development journey of the country.

The month-long campaign will highlight the accomplishments and progress of four motivated and resilient members of SBWC, detailing their challenges, inspirations and the lessons they imbibed while building their successful businesses. They are Aisha Al Souqi, founder of Sweetopia, Fatema Showaiter, founder of The Ark Coffee; Shaikha Mughawer, founder of Tibru Wedding, and Shatha Allay Al Naqbi, founder of Shatha Beauty Spa.

Fatema Showaiter, founder of The Ark Coffee. Image Credit: Supplied

The four businesswomen will outline their vision for the future in a bid to encourage a rising generation of aspiring female business owners in the UAE play a strategic role in the social and economic development of the country and support them with key tools and resources to develop their business acumen.

Highlighting the success will inspire other women

Shatha Allay Al Naqbi, founder of Shatha Beauty Spa. Image Credit: Supplied

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said: “Our continuous efforts in supporting and encouraging women to capitalise on their capabilities and skills to realise their potential in the business realm led to the launch of the ‘Women of Sharjah’ campaign to mark the UAE’s 49th National Day. The campaign, which reflects the vision and goals of SBWC, will chronicle the professional journeys of four SBWC entrepreneurs and highlight their approach entrepreneurship and success. For their peers, these invaluable insights will steer them to drive efforts in launching their dream projects.”

Female entreprenuers to share their success story

She added: “Our four successful businesswomen will share the experiences of their entrepreneurial journey on SBWC’s social media accounts. In each week of December, one SBWC member will offer illuminating glimpses of how to create viable and promising projects and grow them into successful ventures.”

Shaikha Mughawer, founder of Tibru Wedding. Image Credit: Supplied

Since its inception in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has dedicated its efforts to drive full integration of businesswomen in the economy and promote a culture of sustainable female entrepreneurship in the emirate of Sharjah.