Dubai: Commemorating the 49th UAE National Day in a unique way, official from the Abu Dhabi Police visited the home of an Arab child who was born on December 2, presented him a cake and wished him happy birthday much to his delight.
The gesture meant so much more in the current pandemic times when children are unable to usher in their birthdays with big parties and gatherings. The overjoyed child cut the cake emblazoned with his portrait in presence of the police officers and marked this birthday.
Abu Dhabi Police shared the video of the National Day birthday boy enjoying ride in the police car and then celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake with his photo on it. The boy was also given a police uniform.