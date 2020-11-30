Abu Dhabi: The much-awaited Seeds of the Union show, to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day, will be broadcast live on a number of television channels and will be streamed online as well from 6.15pm on December 2.
The 40-minute show will highlight the UAE’s journey, as well as its values, sense of unity and resilience and will feature a moving sculpture surrounded by the sea. Its developers had earlier announced that the mangroves would play a key role in the show.
Seeds of the Union will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV, Dubai TV, Dubai One and Matrubhumi. Alternatively, it can be viewed free online via the National Day YouTube channel, https://uaenationalday.ae, or on @OfficialUAEND channels on Facebook and Instagram. The organising committee for the 49th National Day celebrations had also said earlier that the show would be screened at Vox cinema outlets in Yas Mall, Marina Mall, National Towers, Mall of the Emirates and Al Jimi Mall.