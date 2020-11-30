Dubai: Police patrols across Dubai have been beefed up for the coming days in order to ensure that the public adhre to all precautionary measures related to the prvention of COVID-19.
Dubai Police on Monday issued a stern warning to the public o follow the precautionary measures during the 49the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holidays.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, urged commuters to maintain social distancing while using public transport and wear masks at all times during the holiday.
He said that more police patrols are being deployed across the emirate to reduce traffic accidents and boost security.
“Patrols will monitor people who violate precautionary measures like not wearing masks or having more than three people inside one vehicle to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Brig Al Mazroui said in a statement.
Police patrols will be stationd at all major intersections, roads and tourist attractions.
“We will focus on drivers who violate rules while celebrating the National Day by endangering the lives of other road users,” he said.
Brig Al Mazroui called upon community members to follow safety procedures and avoid committing traffic offences during the holiday.