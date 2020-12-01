Sharjah Police on Monday issued a warning to the public to follow all precautionary measures during the 49th UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holidays while on the beaches, at the desert and at all other spots of entertainment. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: With the aim of strengthening public and traffic safety measures, Sharjah Police have laid out detailed security plans ahead of the 49th UAE National Day and Commemoration Day. Police have discussed security plans and all preparations are in place for the long holiday. As many as 127 police patrols have been deployed all across Sharjah in order to ensure that the public adheres to all precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharjah Police on Monday issued a warning to the public to follow all precautionary measures during the 49th UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holidays while on the beaches, at the desert and at all other spots of entertainment.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of Traffic Awareness and Traffic Media Branch, said police were ready and had put all plans in place to monitor residents and visitors and make sure they adhered to the COVID-19 precautionary rules and restrictions, with 127 traffic patrols monitoring and regulating traffic in all areas and at all intersections within the city as well as on the highways leading to the eastern region of the emirate.

There will also be maritime rescue patrols to monitor the beaches during the these holiday. In addition, security will be enhanced at all locations that witness large gatherings of people.