Abu Dhabi: UAE ministers, communication strategists and futurists are in the line up of speakers for Global Media Congress that will run from November 15 to 17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), it was announced on Sunday.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, ADNEC Group announced the list of speakers for the three-day conference. The list includes several top media executives from across the world, representing multiple continents and regions.

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the first edition of the Global Media Congress will see an exhibition and a specialised conference that focuses on the latest developments in and the future of the media sector.

The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures. The conference, hosted as part of the event’s agenda under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress, said: “The lineup of speakers for the conference represents governments, multiple media platforms, and academic specialisations. Our aim is to foster a dialogue across media practitioners and regulators that will result in effective solutions for the challenges and a comprehensive roadmap for a bright future.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “The distinguished speakers of the Global Media Congress, drawn from a variety of geographies and platforms, will offer invaluable insights for members of the media. Bringing a galaxy of top media experts from across the globe will facilitate transfer and exchange of knowledge and ideas that can contribute to the development of the media sector.”

The list of confirmed speakers includes:

• Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

• Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications

• Monica Mutsvangwa , Minister - Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services from Zimbabwe

• Wayne Borg, Managing Director, Media, Entertainment, Culture & Fashion Industries of NEOM from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

• Najib Gouiaa, CEO of MediaCity from Mauritius

• Adrian Monck, Managing Director, Head of Public & Social Engagement at the World Economic Forum from Switzerland

• Zubair Timol, Vice President, Culture, at Meltwater from the UAE

• Javier Villanueva, CEO of Mega Media from Chile

• Sofie Hvitved, Futurist, Senior Advisor & Head of Media, at Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies from Denmark

• Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO at Indian Express Online from India

• Philippe Petitpont, Co-Founder and CEO of Newsbridge from France