UAE Lottery launches new game Quick 5: Win 550 times entry amount starting from Dh2

Here is how to play fast-paced online lottery game and win every two minutes
Dubai: The UAE Lottery on Friday launched Quick 5, its newest online game, with tickets starting at just Dh2 and prizes reaching up to 550 times the entry amount.
With draws every two minutes, Quick 5 offers fast-paced action, multiple ways to win, and instant energy that puts every player in the race for life-changing prizes, the lottery operator said.
Each draw randomly selects five numbers from 1 to 11. Players can choose their play type through two distinct formats.
The 'ANY' option allows selected numbers to match the results in any order, while 'EXACT' lets players pick up to three numbers and match them in the exact order drawn.
Players can participate in multiple rounds or use the Easy Pick feature for automatically selected numbers.
Quick 5 joins The UAE Lottery's growing portfolio of online games, now sitting alongside popular draw games like Color Prediction, which features draws every minute and tickets starting from just Dh1.
“Sharing the same fast, fun, and anticipation-filled experience, Quick 5 takes it further with draws every two minutes, tickets from Dh2, and multiple ways to win, building on the excitement players already love,” the company stated.
Players can now pick their numbers, watch the countdown, and see where the next draw takes them, it added.
All games are fully approved and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), ensuring the integrity and transparency of the player experience.