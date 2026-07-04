Sheikh Mohamed says UAE is committed to deepening close ties with the US
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to US President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of national independence.”
His Highness added: “The journey of the United States’ founding is one of determination and resolve, values that continue to underpin the enduring partnership and mutual trust our countries share today.”
“As we reflect on the future we seek to build together, the UAE remains committed to further fostering its close ties with the US to achieve lasting progress and prosperity for our nations, peoples, and the wider world,” the UAE President tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the US President.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, we extend our congratulations to President Donald Trump and to the friendly American people on this historic milestone.”
On his social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed added: “For two and a half centuries, the United States has been an influential partner in the global economy, science and innovation. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the United States in ways that serve the interests of our two peoples and contribute to advancing peace, stability and prosperity.”
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said: “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day.”
“The United Arab Emirates and the United States share longstanding ties and a robust strategic partnership founded on trust and a common vision for progress and development. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership in a way that advances progress and prosperity for our two nations and peoples.” Sheikh Mansour tweeted.