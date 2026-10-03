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UAE leaders congratulate President of Germany on Unity Day

UAE leaders extend warm wishes to Germany on Unity Day

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WAM
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UAE leaders congratulate President of Germany on Unity Day

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on the occasion of his country's Unity Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Steinmeier and to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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