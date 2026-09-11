UAE President meets former Chancellor Angela Merkel during state visit to Germany

Meeting underscores enduring partnership and shared vision between nations
Berlin: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Her Excellency Angela Merkel, former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of his state visit to the country.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed commended the former Chancellor’s important role in strengthening UAE-Germany relations during her time in office, helping to deepen cooperation and expand economic ties between the two countries. His Highness wished her continued good health and happiness.
Angela Merkel thanked Sheikh Mohamed and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity. She also conveyed her best wishes for the ongoing development of relations between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.