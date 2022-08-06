Abu Dhabi: The Federal Traffic Council (FTC) has launched the third ‘Summer without Accidents’ road safety campaign across the UAE until September 1.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the campaign aims to increase safety awareness and practices so the accident death rate does not exceed three deaths per 100,000 people.

The importance of servicing cars on a regular basis is included in the initiative, implemented by the Federal Traffic Council in coordination with the MoI’s traffic and patrol departments at the ministry, and other traffic safety authorities from both the public and private sectors.

According to FTC, there were 81 deaths and 943 injuries in 785 traffic accidents in the UAE between July 2021 to September 2021.

“Traffic accidents still remain a major concern to police units because they result in deaths, injuries and material losses,” said Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, chairman of the FTC.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, deputy director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the campaign aims to educate drivers about the importance of taking all precautions related to vehicle safety.

The topics covered include checking and ensuring tire quality, especially during high summer temperatures, comprehensive maintenance of the car and ensuring that it is free of malfunctions that could affect driving.

Multimedia campaign

The campaign targets all community groups through radio, television, newspapers and social media to reach the widest possible range.

Lt Col Bin Hindi called on drivers to be careful and abide by traffic laws, and not to exceed the speed limit on the road to ensure a safe summer.

Meanwhile Ras Al Khaimah Police also launched Summer without Accidents and ‘Make sure your vehicle is safe, to be safe’. Brigadier General Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director-General of Central Operations, stressed that the two campaigns embody the strategy of MoI and Ras Al Khaimah Police towards achieving the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

Brig Gen Al Hamidi pointed out that ‘Make sure your vehicle is safe, to be safe’ aims to support efforts by taking precautions related to the safety of the interior of the vehicle, periodic maintenance of the vehicle, safety of tires, especially during the summer vacation.