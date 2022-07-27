Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a partial closure of the Khorfakkan Road towards the city to implement a safe entrance and exit for Shes Rest.
"The partial closure will be in force from Tuesday, July 26, until Thursday, August 25," the SRTA said in a post on its social media platforms.
"Completing the development and raising the efficiency of roads in the Emirate of Sharjah, there will be a partial closure on Khorfakkan Road and towards Khorfakkan in order to implement safe entrances and exits for Shes Rest," the SRTA tweeted.
It urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
SRTA also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.