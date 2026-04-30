New initiative to document and preserve landmark buildings across the country
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture and Youth UAE has announced the launch of the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, marking a new step to document and protect key buildings that reflect the country’s modern history.
The announcement was made during the first meeting of the National Identity Committee, chaired by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of senior officials.
Officials said the register is part of the National Identity Strategy, developed in partnership with the Presidential Court of the UAE. The aim is to preserve important sites while strengthening Emirati identity across society.
The initiative also supports the National Policy for the Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage, approved in 2024, which focuses on buildings and sites developed after the 1960s.
These include public buildings, cultural spaces and urban landmarks that played a role in shaping the country’s development.
In its first phase, the register includes 10 buildings from across the UAE that reflect different stages of national growth.
Among them is Union House in Dubai, where the UAE Union Agreement was signed in 1971, as well as Sheikh Rashid Tower and Deira Clocktower.
In Abu Dhabi, the list includes the Qasr Al Hosn complex, including the National Consultative Council building, along with the Cultural Foundation.
Other sites reflect progress in education and healthcare, including schools, university facilities and hospitals built after the formation of the UAE.
Officials said the selected sites were chosen based on historical importance, architectural value and their role in shaping urban development.
Buildings included in the register will receive official recognition, along with enhanced protection and access to support programmes.
They will also benefit from opportunities for research, documentation and promotion, helping raise awareness of the UAE’s architectural heritage.
Authorities said the move will also support cultural tourism by highlighting key historical sites across the country.
The National Identity Committee has been set up to oversee initiatives aimed at strengthening national identity and coordinating efforts across different sectors.
Members include senior officials such as Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi and Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, among others.
Officials said the committee will help guide policies and ensure coordination between entities working on cultural and national identity projects.
The ministry said the register is part of a wider effort to preserve the UAE’s heritage while supporting future development.
By documenting key buildings and sites, the initiative aims to keep the country’s modern history accessible for future generations, while reinforcing a shared sense of national identity.