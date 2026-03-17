UAE launches 2050 energy efficiency plan featuring 34 national initiatives

UAE forms national team for energy and water demand management with 30 experts
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has launched a long-term national plan for energy efficiency and demand management extending to 2050, as part of broader efforts to optimise resource use and support sustainable economic growth.
The strategy includes 34 national initiatives and the formation of five technical committees to oversee implementation across key sectors.
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A National Team for Energy and Water Demand Management has also been established, chaired by the Ministry’s Undersecretary and comprising 30 representatives from 28 government and sector entities.
As part of the programme, the ministry said it has accelerated the rollout of 16 initiatives to be implemented over a five-year period, targeting the built environment, transport, industrial and agricultural sectors.
The plan is designed to promote more efficient energy and water consumption through coordinated national action, while strengthening institutional cooperation and technical governance to meet long-term sustainability objectives.