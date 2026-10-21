Dubai Courts provides 26 workers flexible hours as a national inclusion drive takes shape
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has approximately 49,000 People of Determination and seven specialised early intervention centres, the Ministry of Family has revealed, as it prepares a new national strategy aimed at strengthening their empowerment and inclusion in society.
The figures were disclosed during the 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 19 to 20, where government bodies and community organisations outlined services ranging from early childhood screening and employment support to judicial assistance.
Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for People of Determination and Senior Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Family, said that the ministry is working with government agencies, private organisations and community groups to develop legislation and services for People of Determination, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The proposed national strategy is being developed in consultation with relevant authorities and draws on international experiences.
Tahlak said the ministry oversees legislation, regulations and licensing related to services for People of Determination and professionals working in the sector, while other authorities are responsible for financial support allowances.
At the exhibition, the ministry's pavilion, designed to resemble a traditional Emirati home, offered direct interviews with People of Determination seeking employment, alongside registration of their professional qualifications and needs.
In collaboration with Emirates Health Services, the ministry also showcased an experimental artificial intelligence application designed to identify early indicators of autism spectrum disorder in children aged 18 to 24 months.
The application, which remains under study and development, takes approximately two to three minutes to identify children who may require further specialist assessment.
Other activities included interactive sign-language experiences, vocational training pathways, simulated job interviews and assessments of candidates' skills.
Dubai Courts employs 26 People of Determination
Dubai Courts, meanwhile, said it employs 26 People of Determination across several departments, including customer service and administrative divisions.
Khalid Al Falasi, head of the team organising Dubai Courts' participation in the exhibition, said that the authority provides flexible working arrangements and reduces their daily working hours to five.
The accommodations also include sign-language interpreters during training courses and events that allow employees to showcase their products and creative work.
Dubai Courts also reported that its Fi Al Shoufa initiative completed 1,526 transactions during the first half of 2026.
Suha Obaid Al Shehhi, a Customer Happiness Officer at Dubai Courts, said the initiative serves People of Determination, senior citizens and minors, with the aim of making judicial services more accessible.
The programme features several services, including Shour, which provides voluntary legal consultations, and Sanad, which offers voluntary legal representation.
It also includes Aoun, which helps financially disadvantaged litigants meet the cost of expert services, and Mahakim Al Khair, which assists with debt repayments.
Another service, Qareeb, brings court services directly to beneficiaries.
Al Shehhi said the initiative also provides priority access at service centres and through the call centre, designated parking spaces, video communication rooms and assistance with judicial fees and services offered through Al Adheed centres.
Separately, the Dubai Women's Association said marriages involving People of Determination who participated in its mass wedding programmes had achieved a 100 per cent success rate.
The association said its Zaffat Harayer initiative, launched in 2014, had helped 756 young Emirati men and women marry, with approximately 420 children born to participating families.
The programme provides support throughout the marriage process, from arranging ceremonies and easing financial and organisational burdens to family preparation and counselling.
The association told Emarat Al Youm that its assistance continues after marriage through free family, psychological and social counselling.
People of Determination receive accommodations tailored to their needs, including sign-language interpretation for participants with hearing disabilities, enabling them to take part in preparation and counselling programmes.