The scholarship aims to help frontline heroes reach their educational goals. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice

Abu Dhabi: A higher education scholarship will now be available to help fund the education of eligible frontline workers and their children.

The scholarship was announced by the Frontline Heroes Office, and will provide access to learning at universities and colleges across the UAE. It aims to help frontline heroes reach their educational goals, while also reducing the financial burden on them during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will apply from the 2021-2022 academic year onwards.

Appreciating the heroes

“Thanks to our wise leadership and efforts of frontline heroes across all sectors, the UAE has set a bright example in combating the pandemic. We are excited to support this initiative as it aligns fully with our core values at Sandooq Al Watan, inspired by the principles of giving and unity which are deeply rooted in Emirati culture. We are proud to contribute today by recognising these heroes and appreciating their commitment and dedication in protecting everyone in the country,” said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and chairman at Sandooq Al Watan.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the private sector for standing behind this humanitarian and community initiative.

“The Frontline Heroes Office dedicates all efforts possible to repay the sacrifice of these heroes who continue to work selflessly to protect our community during the pandemic. Their continued bravery and dedication are evident across different sectors, and they reflect truly honourable examples embodying the UAE’s values and culture,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of the board of directors at the Frontline Heroes Office.

How to apply