Dubai: A fully electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) has joined the supercar fleet of Dubai Police that will enhance the security presence of police officers across top tourist destinations in the city.
The Dubai Police General Command announced on Friday the addition of Hongqi E-HS9 from ONEROAD Automotive Company. Hongqi E-HS9 is the first fully sports utility vehicle of the Hongqi brand with the functionality of an SUV.
Bearing the plate number 8, the E-HS9 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in five seconds. Its battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about six to eight hours and the electric SUV can travel around 440km on a single charge. The SUV has multiple advanced screens suited for information synchronisation.
Dubai Police’s supercar fleet include the Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8 Coupé V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Maserati GranTurismo, Bugatti Veyron, Toyota 2021 GR Supra, and more.
Enhancing security
“By adding supercars, Dubai Police enhance the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.,” said Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
He received the SUV from Jojo Zhang ChengLing, executive vice president of ONEROAD, at the Dubai Police Officers Club in the presence of Major General Saeed Al Malik, director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and a group of officers and employees from both sides.
Safe destination
Maj Gen Al Mansouri said Dubai Police are “always keen on promoting the safety and security of the emirate, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world’s safest destinations.”
He added: “Dubai Police have always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations. These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security.”
At the end of the handover ceremony, Maj Gen Al Mansouri gifted Zhang with a commemorative shield and a certificate of appreciation.