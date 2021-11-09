Paterio, 52, a Filipino expatriate living in Fujairah, is the latest winner of the weekly Mahzooz draw. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Paterio, 52, a Filipino expatriate living in Fujairah, is the latest winner of the weekly Mahzooz draw. Paterio won Dh10 million in the draw.

Paterio, who works as a materials contract supervisor in Fujairah for an oil and gas company, said his happiness knew no bounds as this was certainly a life-changing moment for him.

The Filipino expat whose family lives in the south of Philippines in Laguna said he is grateful for the win.

Paterio, who picked random numbers for the draw, said he could not even recollect the numbers he had picked! “I definitely did not think the numbers would win me Dh10 million.”

He said it was a massive stroke of luck that he had won Dh10 million.

Farid Samji, CEO of Mahzooz, who was present at the winning announcement, said such outcomes make one believe in the power of a superior energy.

Paterio said his younger son had cerebral palsy and a good amount of the prize money will go towards his medical treatment and care. “It’s God's blessing that I have won such a big amount." Paterio said a significant portion of the prize money will also be spent in funding the education of his elder son who is currently studying dentistry.

"This is a life-changing moment for my family," Paterio added.