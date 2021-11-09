Dubai: The UAE has approved a new visa scheme for retired expats under which they can now stay in the UAE after retirement.
The new visa scheme was approved by the Cabinet, on Tuesday during meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The Cabinet has also approved a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Interior to start testing self-driving cars on UAE roads.
The ministry has been tasked to draft a report about the results of testing self-driving cars on the UAE roads and will submit it to the Cabinet in order to get a permanent and final approval in case it chose to adopt this technology.
“The UAE will be the first country in the Middle East and the second globally to test self-driving cars on its streets. Our goal is to make this type of vehicle safer and more reliable. We are awaiting the MoI report, in coordination with the Artificial Intelligence Office, to review the results of testing self-driving cars and take an appropriate decision accordingly,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Cabinet has also adopted a federal government special funds policy, whereby government institutions, according to certain controls and standards, can establish financing funds that serve their development programs.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the end goal of the policy is to promote the productivity and flexibility of government work, thus achieving better results.
