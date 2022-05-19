Ras Al Khaimah: The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah responded to 19 complaints related to fake international trademarks during the first quarter of this year, which resulted in the seizure of 70,060 fake items worth Dh2,822,288.
Perfumes, cosmetic products, jewellery pieces, food products, milk products and clothing topped the list of confiscated goods.
Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Commercial Protection Section in the Department of Economic Development, RAK, said that the Commercial Protection Section monitors the markets and conducts a series of awareness and educational campaigns, apart from following up on complaints from merchants, consumers and brand owners.