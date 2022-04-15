Ras Al Khaimah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of the General Department of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police said that slow-driving is an infringement on the rights of others as it forces drivers of vehicles coming from behind to overtake from the wrong side.
RAK Police said that many motorists are of the impression that slow-driving or driving at speeds much lower than the speed limit specified guarantees a safe and peaceful journey for them and other road users. But the contrary is true!
Flow of traffic
Lt Colonel Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Bahar, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that by driving the vehicle at a speed less than what is specified, particularly on the left side of the road, often leads to accidents. If a slow driver does not give way to other vehicles then he or she obstructs the flow of traffic, which in turn leads to some vehicles to overtake wrongly from the right side, causing serious accidents.
Lt Col Al Bahar explained that Article 84 of the Federal Traffic Law states that not giving way to vehicles coming from behind or from the left side in particular, is a violation and the driver is liable to be fined Dh400.
Safe driving
Lt Colonel Al Bahar has urged motorists on all roads of the emirate to adhere to safe driving and not to overtake vehicles from the right. He advised motorists to change lanes only after making sure it is clear and maintain sufficient distance with the vehicles in front.
Indicating while changing lane is also important, he alerted.