Ras Al Khaimah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have started implementing a smart programme to confiscate and sell impounded vehicles in the emirate.
Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the smart programme sorts and scrutinises seized vehicles that are then put up on public auction and all necessary legal procedures are also undertaken — without the need for any paperwork.
He added that the programme is capable of establishing smart connectivity between all internal and external partners in order to ensure speed of implementation, quality of procedures and transparency to ensure efficiency of services and achieve customer satisfaction.
The General Command of RAK Police aims to automate most of the services provided to customers and partners in order to fulfil the objectives of the country’s leadership.