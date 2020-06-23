It will be mostly hot and sunny across the UAE today, along with "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in areas around Fujairah.
It will be dusty during daytime with warm breeze carrying dust across the country through the day. The NCM forecast: "fresh to moderate winds at first, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, wind speed to decrease by evening."
Maximum temperatures seem to decreasing. It will be a warm day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 40-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-39°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 44.2°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: "Humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas."
The NCM also said that The sea will be "rough, becoming moderate by evening in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea".