Hotels have ramped up hygiene, archaeological sites have been sanitized and beaches cleaned up -- Egypt is gearing up to welcome back tourists from July 1.
Image Credit: Reuters
Popular tourist destinations like Sharm El Sheikh, Matrouh along the coast of the Red Sea have very low infection rates and will therefore not put tourists in danger. Preventive measures here include testing incoming guests for the coronavirus, limiting the number of occupants inside each hotel room to two adults and a child, and ensuring that hotels have health specialists to respond to emergencies.
Image Credit: social media
Lebanon has announced that it will reopen Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut in early July to the Arabian Gulf region.
Image Credit: archive
All passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, and other precautionary measures will remain in place.
Image Credit: AFP
Emirates airline has started flights to Bahrain from Dubai. The Dubai-based airline will now offer seven flights per week from Bahrain to Dubai, allowing passengers to connect through Dubai to other destinations.
Image Credit: Archive
Bahrain is currently closed to tourists. Only residents and nationals can fly into the country.
Image Credit: supplied
Saudi Arabia reopens for local tourism next week, except for Mecca. No new tourist visas are being issued until further notice.
Image Credit: reuters
The Kingdom has lifted suspension on domestic flights across Saudi Arabia from Sunday. However, international flights remain suspended.
Image Credit: AFP
Commercial flights in Kuwait as of today are not operational. Airport authorities will implement a gradual reopening plan upon government approval in phases. Strict precautionary measures such as using thermal cameras, applying social distancing, creating a new seating chart inside and many more according to media reports.
Image Credit: Archive
All passenger services to and from Muscat is grounded including domestic flights. However cargo operations and repatriation flights are operating as normal. Foreign nationals can leave Oman, but will not be able to return.
Image Credit: archive
Jordan has suspend all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country since march to tighten the lockdown. Tourism remains off-limits. Cargo and commercial traffic is exempted to ensure the continued supply of goods and commodities.
Image Credit: Archive
UAE Citizens and residents will be able to travel to specific destinations from June 23rd. The authorities have also identified list of countries you can travel to. Mandatory Quarantine: If a traveler is examined while outside the UAE and the result of the COVID-19 test is positive, the respective UAE embassy must be notified When returning from a trip, if the traveler is unable to home quarantine, he must quarantine at a hotel, while bearing the costs.
Image Credit: AP