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UAE condemns Israel’s resumption of excavation, bulldozing operations in Syrian territory

UAE denounces Israeli actions violating Syria's sovereignty and stability

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UAE condemns Israel’s resumption of excavation, bulldozing operations in Syrian territory
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The United Arab Emirates has condemned Israeli forces’ resumption of excavation and bulldozing operations, as well as the construction of fortifications, in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic in the area referred to as the “Sufa 53 line.” The UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty and any threat to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Israel’s continued attacks on Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, expressing its solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

The Ministry called on the international community to take immediate action to halt Israel’s repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent further escalation that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.

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