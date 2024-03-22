Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to overcoming the challenge of water scarcity.
Taking to X platform, Sheikh Mohamed stated: “On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to overcoming the challenge of water scarcity. The UAE will continue working in partnership with the international community to find sustainable solutions to provide fresh water to those most in need in support of a more prosperous tomorrow.”
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly decided that a day should be dedicated to creating awareness about the conservation and significance of fresh water in our lives. Since 1993, March 22 has been observed as World Water Day.
World Water Day is an occasion to realise the importance of freshwater. The theme of World Water Day 2024 is “Water for Peace”.
